Relentless inflation and surging grocery prices have these Americans on edge

Americans in Washington, D.C., and Texas told Fox News how they're coping with rising prices at the supermarket, with some concerned about the surge.

"I was really shocked at sparkling water prices today, the fact that they've gone up substantially," Kim, an Austin resident, told Fox News.

Devontae, of Washington, D.C., said he only recently noticed a spike in grocery prices.

"I just went grocery shopping for the month," he told Fox News. "And last time I went grocery shopping for the month, I didn't really notice the price increase."

"But this time I did," Devontae continued. "And it's probably because things have not just gone up a few cents or a dollar. It's like they've gone up $2, $3."

Inflation and shortages of some food items have caused the price of grocery staples to surge in recent months. The price of eggs spiked 60% year-over-year in December, for example, after an Avian flu outbreak affected roughly 60 million birds nationwide last year, Fox News reported.

Overall food prices in America increased 10.4% year-on-year in December, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The same data showed that overall inflation spiked 6.5% in December compared to the previous year.

"I think everything's kind of high right now," Kevin, of Washington, D.C., told Fox News. "Eating out and going to the grocery store, it's almost about the same price."

Kim said she was uneasy at the prospect of supermarket prices continuing to rise.

"Proteins and other sorts of grocery items are definitely a concern," the mother of three told Fox News.

Jon Michael Raasch reported from Washington, D.C., and Gabrielle Reyes from Austin, Texas.