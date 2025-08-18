Labubu dolls become 2025's hottest toy craze among kids and adult collectors

The hottest toy of 2025 isn’t just for kids

Labubus, the quirky monster plush dolls made by Pop Mart, have exploded into a global phenomenon, doubling as collectibles and fashion accessories for adults.

These mischievous dolls – part creature, part couture – are now status symbols for the "kidult" generation.

"People use them as fashion accessories, as collectibles, and they trade them with their friends," Samantha Connell, associate editor at The Toy Insider, told FOX Business. "They use it as a way to bond to their community and find connection in the thrill of not knowing what everyone is going to get."

In the first half of 2025, Labubu-related products generated a staggering $418 million in global sales for Pop Mart, with nearly 40% of revenue last year coming from outside mainland China. The company says sales in the first six months of this year are on track to more than triple, fueled by what’s become a full-blown international craze.

A KEY DRIVER

The thrill of the hunt. Labubus are only available through online purchases and in-store pickups, if you can find one in stock. Adding to the scarcity factor is the blind-box packaging – you never know which character you’ll get. Some collectors chase elusive "secret" editions, with odds as low as 1 in 72.

"People dedicate entire channels to hunting for Labubus, unboxing them, and going back to the store if they didn’t get the one they wanted," Connell said. "As unboxing challenges go viral on TikTok and Instagram, the craze just keeps growing."

TikTok unboxing videos rack up millions of views, while influencer shoutouts and celebrity sightings, from music stars like Lisa from BlackPink to reality TV personalities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Dua Lipa send demand soaring.

The hunt is only part of the challenge to score a Labubu.

FOX Business visited Pop Mart stores where shoppers said it’s not just about owning a Labubu – it’s about the ritual.

One adult collector showed off a brown Labubu in an Adidas shirt proudly clipped to her backpack, from the original collection.

"You can dress them up, and make it fun," she told FOX Business.

Another shopper dangled two Labubus from her Chanel handbag, blending high fashion with toy culture.

"I like to share with my supporters," said Morgan, a New York City resident and brand loyalist on social media. "They love the unboxings and the thrill of seeing something rare. There’s a huge community for Labubus and for blind boxes in general."

Not everyone leaves happy. One father consoled his disappointed 9-year-old daughter after learning Labubus weren’t available in-store. She wanted one to hang from her backpack before school started. A traveler from the U.K. said she was ready to pay top dollar to find a Labubu in time for her daughter’s birthday.

That demand is driving a booming resale market.

In early August, a rare Labubu from the Monsters series, wearing a Vans sweatshirt, sneakers and a "The Monsters" hat, fetched a record $10,500 on eBay. It’s also fueling a flood of counterfeits – known as "Lafufus" – sold everywhere from gas stations to black markets.

Collectors say the key to spotting a real Labubu lies in the details: nine teeth, a matte peach-toned face, ears that stand upright and close together, and most importantly a QR code linking to Pop Mart’s official site.

"At the end of the day, this is a toy that’s also a collectible," Connell said. "People are having fun unboxing them and adding them to their collections."