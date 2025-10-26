See inside JPMorgan’s new $3B global headquarters in New York City

JPMorgan Chase officially opened its new $3 billion global headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, marking a major investment in New York City’s skyline. The opening comes as Wall Street leaders voice growing concerns about the city’s political direction and economic future.

"Two hundred fifty years ago, George Washington gave his inaugural speech in Manhattan. And for 250 years, New York City has survived," David Arena, global head of real estate at JPMorgan, told FOX Business. "It’s had ups, it’s had downs. It’s had great mayors, it’s had not-so-great mayors. It survives. And so we will survive."

The new 60-story skyscraper will serve as home base for more than 10,000 JPMorgan employees. The bank’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, called the project a testament to collaboration between government and business but also acknowledged that the city’s financial dominance is under new pressure.

NEW YORK'S FINANCIAL SECTOR LOSING GROUND TO RIVALS

Image 1 of 3

JPMorgan Chase is one of New York City’s largest private employers, contributing an estimated $42 billion annually to the local economy. Yet the company now employs more workers in Texas than in the Empire State, a reflection of broader shifts in the financial sector.

"Every step of the way, this building happened because of collaboration," Dimon said at Tuesday's ribbon-cutting. "Governments can stop that, or they can make it happen. When you work together, you create jobs, you train people, you make your city proud."

Image 1 of 3

Despite the optimism, the city’s financial services sector is shrinking. New York has lost more than 8,000 financial jobs this year alone, according to a FOX Business analysis. Those losses mean lower tax revenues and mounting anxiety among real estate leaders and investors.

The grand opening comes just two weeks before a pivotal New York City mayoral election, where frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has promised to raise taxes, freeze rent control and expand affordable housing development.

TREASURY'S BESSENT WARNS NYC: NO BAILOUT UNDER MAMDANI – 'DROP DEAD'

Dimon has criticized some of Mamdani’s policy proposals but says he’s willing to work with any administration. Still, the business community warns that an aggressive leftward turn could accelerate the flight of high-paying jobs and investment out of the city, in a sharp contrast to just a decade ago.

Despite growing concerns, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed confidence in the state as the finance hub.

VOTERS IN MAJOR US CITY VIEW CAPITALISM ONLY SLIGHTLY MORE FAVORABLY THAN SOCIALISM, FOX NEWS POLL FINDS

"I’m making this point loud and clear," Hochul said. "Do not bet against New York. Do not bet against New York City. Do not bet against our financial services sector because we are strong."

Meanwhile, JPMorgan is requiring nearly all of its New York City staff to return to the office, helping drive demand for commercial real estate amid an uneven post-pandemic recovery.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 300.44 +5.90 +2.00%

The city’s office market is seeing its strongest leasing activity in nearly two decades. According to CBRE, 23.2 million square feet of new office space was leased in Manhattan during the first nine months of 2025, the largest amount for that period in 19 years.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That momentum puts 2025 on pace to surpass 30 million square feet of total leasing for the year, comparable to 32.4 million square feet in 2018 and 31.6 million in 2019.

"This is all about competition," Arena said. "It's not just competition here in the United States. We are competing in the entire world. People all over the world want what we have created in the United States, and they will work to get it, and we have to work to protect it as well and share it with them."