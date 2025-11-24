US amusement parks focusing on family, new investments to win back cash-strapped consumers

Prices are increasingly top of mind for families planning theme-park vacations – and it’s showing in the numbers.

Revenues at U.S. amusement parks have slipped nearly 2% year over year after several years of steady post-pandemic growth, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

A major signal came from Disney: in its latest earnings report, the company revealed a drop in attendance at its domestic parks for the fiscal year ending in September.

With consumers more cost-conscious and selective, operators are racing to create fresh reasons to visit, pouring money into family-centered attractions and high-profile partnerships with major entertainment brands and gaming franchises.

"We see more and more brands coming into this industry," International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) CEO Jakob Wahl told FOX Business. "If it’s DreamWorks themed water parks, Epic Universe with Nintendo, or Minecraft coming to the Merlin parks – the gaming and entertainment industries are merging together."

Universal’s new Epic Universe park is banking heavily on that strategy, tapping Nintendo to anchor a flagship land built around its globally beloved characters. Super Nintendo World aims to harness the enormous base of fans who know the brand from games, films and merchandise.

And Minecraft, the best-selling game of all time, is headed to Merlin’s global parks, part of a broader push to bring instantly recognizable intellectual property to the front gates.

At the same time, family-oriented parks are spending big to stay competitive.

Legoland just announced its first "design-your-own-coaster" attraction in Florida and California. The Galacticoaster – a $90 million investment – lets kids choose the nose, tail and wings of the spacecraft they’ll ride into "Lego space," with 625 possible combinations.

Rob Smith, Merlin's COO, which owns Legoland, told FOX Business the goal is a true multi-generational experience: "With the Galacticoaster, you’ll see nods to Lego products from decades ago that parents will remember from their own childhood. It’s all the classics, delivered through new technology and immersive digital experiences." The ride opens in early 2026.

Dollywood Parks and Resorts in Tennessee unveiled one of the IAAPA Expo’s biggest splashes: a $50 million NightFlight Expedition that will become the world’s first family hybrid coaster–whitewater raft ride. Using more than half a million gallons of water, the attraction sends guests on a nighttime journey through the Smoky Mountains, blending an indoor coaster with a river-raft plunge.

"This is a big step forward for Dollywood," President Eugene Naughton told FOX Business. "It allows us to compete with Disney and Universal, and I think we’re beating them at their own game."

Naughton says Dollywood’s focus on guest experience has helped draw families from more than two dozen states each season.

Parks chasing the thrill-seeking demographic are also upping the ante.

Six Flags is investing heavily in its new "Tormenta" coaster in Texas, which will break multiple world records when it opens in 2026. The dive coaster will be the world’s tallest and longest, and the fastest – hitting 87 mph – along with featuring the steepest 95-degree vertical drop, the highest Immelmann inversion (a half-loop followed by a half-roll), and the tallest vertical coaster loop.

"We’re always going faster and taller," Ken Parks, Six Flags’ corporate vice president of planning and design, told FOX Business. "For 2026, this will be a guaranteed world breaker."

Parks added that while thrill rides bring headlines, families still drive the industry.

"There’s a huge audience looking to make memories together."

Even as prices climb, operators are layering in discounts and perks to keep attendance up. Disney, for example, has paired price increases with targeted incentives like "free dining plan" promotions, hotel deals, and resident-only discounts.

Merlin’s Smith says the industry has no choice but to adapt.

"Everyone knows the challenges in this consumer economy," Smith said. "We’ve reacted with different price points, different offers, annual passes as we head into 2026."