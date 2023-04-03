Kassy Dillon is a reporter for Digital Originals. She joined the team in January 2023 and specializes in multimedia reporting and video journalism, covering a wide variety of topics including culture, politics, policy and foreign affairs.

Before joining Digital Originals, Kassy was the U.S. news editor for Jewish News Syndicate. Kassy was also the director of digital engagement for Ambassador Nikki Haley’s Stand for America. Kassy was a staff writer and on-camera talent for The Daily Wire where she produced documentaries about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, homelessness, feminism and immigration. While a college student, Kassy founded Lone Conservative, a group blog that assists students in launching careers in media.

Kassy holds an MPP from the Pepperdine University School of Public Policy specializing in American politics and international relations. You can reach her at kassy.dillon@fox.com and follow her on Twitter at @kassydillon.