DESANTIS STRIKES BACK: Florida governor calls for probe into move letting Disney retain self-governing power

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an investigation into the board that previously ran a district overseeing Disney World after it curbed his replacement board’s power over the corporate giant.

DeSantis asked Florida's chief inspector general to probe how the original board forfeited its own power to Disney just before the Florida House of Representatives approved an overhaul that would replace the group with state-appointed members. The Republican requested that the Florida watchdog analyze the legality of the board's move, determine whether Disney employees were involved and if the company had any financial gain.

"Disney is again fighting to keep its special corporate benefits and dodge Florida law," DeSantis' deputy press secretary, Redfern Jeremy, said in a statement. "We are not going to let that happen."

Prior to DeSantis signing a bill revoking Disney’s self-governing power in February, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which oversaw aspects of the park, transferred most of its authority to the company.

"These collusive and self-dealing arrangements aim to nullify the recently passed legislation, undercut Florida’s legislative process, and defy the will of Floridians," DeSatis wrote in his letter to Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel. "Any legal or ethical violations should be referred to the appropriate authorities."

He also asked Miguel to operate in consultation with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and to consider on the board’s adherence to civil and criminal laws. DeSantis said the original board's actions appear to "suffer from serious legal infirmities, including, among other things, inadequate notice, lack of consideration, improper delegation of authority and ethical violations."

DeSantis requested the inspector to review communications from the board’s employees and agents related to the actions, including communications with Disney’s employees and agents.

Redfern said the agreements the board "attempted to shove through at the 11th hour" are likely invalid, adding "all legislative options are back on the table."

The agreements were signed on Feb. 8 — the same day the Florida House passed the legislation that allowed DeSantis to eliminate the board and replace it with one comprised of his own appointees. DeSantis was unaware of the agreements when he appointed the new board, despite it passing during a public meeting.

"Since the 1960s, they’ve enjoyed privileges unlike any company or individual in the state of Florida has ever enjoyed," DeSantis said when he signed the bill. "They had exemptions from laws that everyone else had to follow. They were able to get huge amounts of benefits without paying their fair share of taxes."

He also told attendees to check their watches so that they know "what time the corporate kingdom came to an end."