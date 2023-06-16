‘They made a mistake’: Americans weigh in on Mark Cuban’s claim wokeness is good for business



Americans weighed in on billionaire Mark Cuban’s claim that businesses embracing woke ideology is "good for business" amid conservative-led boycotts against Anheuser-Busch and Target.

"They made a mistake," Sandra from North Carolina told Fox News.

Both companies have lost billions as a result of blowback from LGBTQ campaigns. Anheuser-Busch’s sales decreased year-over-year by nearly 24% after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, while Target’s market cap lost billions after selling "tuck-friendly" women’s swimsuits and displaying LGBTQ and Pride month advertisements.

"There is a reason almost all the top 10 market cap companies in the U.S. can be considered ‘woke,’" Cuban told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"It’s good business," the Dallas Mavericks owner said. "Most CEOs have enough experience to know to just wait out the news cycle until they go to the next one."

"If they want to do that to make money, that’s their decision," said Truman, of North Carolina. "That’s what's good about our country: free enterprise, free market."

Matt from New York agreed with Cuban, but added that he believed managers care about ideologies they push.

"They may have over-sauced it a little bit, which is why you’ve seen a lot of backlash, but they’ll correct," he added.

Verdena from Nebraska said she thinks companies are "more interested in their own pocketbook than anything else if they can make people come in."

Cuban said companies focus on woke politics because people want "to do business with companies that care about their customers," which he said is a trait that reflects who we are as a country.

"I think all-inclusive is a strong strategy," Vincent from New York said. "It just needs to be managed properly."

"We should consider being kind to other people but I just don’t think we should overdo it," Susan from New York said. "At times it can be overdone, to the point that we feel like we are afraid to say anything because it may be interpreted in a way you don’t mean."