Want to work alone? These jobs offer the most independence
Whether they have to deal with upset customers all day, they're stuck in endless meetings that don't really relate to their jobs or they're just tired of being accused of having "a case of the Mondays," many workers have fantasized about being able to just do their job in peace without having to deal with other people.
Maybe it doesn't have to be a fantasy. Nearly 13 percent of jobs don't require any verbal communication, according to an analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Construction Coverage, an industry research website. And another 6 percent of jobs require only "seldom" communication.
The jobs, their needed qualifications and their pay are more diverse than one might expect. Some involve physical labor, while others are in financial services. Construction Coverage also looked at the projected employment growth through 2026, something that’s probably good to consider before making a major career change.
Here are the 10 most independent occupations, according to Construction Coverage:
10. Shipping, receiving and traffic clerks
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 73.2 percent
- Median annual wage: $33,030
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
- Projected employment growth: 0 percent
9. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers and weighers
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 74.4 percent
- Median annual wage: $38,250
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
- Projected employment growth: -10.7 percent
8. Driver/sales workers
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 76.3 percent
- Median annual wage: $24,700
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
- Projected employment growth: -1.5 percent
7. Medical equipment preparers
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 77.4 percent
- Median annual wage: $36,240
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
- Projected employment growth: 11.1 percent
6. Accountants and auditors
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 77.8 percent
- Median annual wage: $70,500
- Typical education needed: Bachelor’s degree
- Projected employment growth: 10 percent
5. Budget analysists
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 80 percent
- Median annual wage: $76,220
- Typical education needed: Bachelor’s degree
- Projected employment growth: 6.5 percent
4. Control and valve installers and repairers
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 81.5 percent
- Median annual wage: $56,070
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
- Projected employment growth: 4.9 percent
3. Industrial machinery mechanics
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 82.2 percent
- Median annual wage: $52,340
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
- Projected employment growth: 6.7 percent
2. Maintenance and repair workers
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 89.4 percent
- Median annual wage: $38,300
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
- Projected employment growth: 7.9 percent
1. Light truck or delivery services driver
- Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 99.2 percent
- Median annual wage: $32,810
- Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
- Projected employment growth: 6.5 percent