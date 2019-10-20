Expand / Collapse search
Want to work alone? These jobs offer the most independence

By FOXBusiness
Half of Millennials have left their jobs over mental health reasons. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

Whether they have to deal with upset customers all day, they're stuck in endless meetings that don't really relate to their jobs or they're just tired of being accused of having "a case of the Mondays," many workers have fantasized about being able to just do their job in peace without having to deal with other people.

Maybe it doesn't have to be a fantasy. Nearly 13 percent of jobs don't require any verbal communication, according to an analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Construction Coverage, an industry research website. And another 6 percent of jobs require only "seldom" communication.

The jobs, their needed qualifications and their pay are more diverse than one might expect. Some involve physical labor, while others are in financial services. Construction Coverage also looked at the projected employment growth through 2026, something that’s probably good to consider before making a major career change.

Here are the 10 most independent occupations, according to Construction Coverage:

10. Shipping, receiving and traffic clerks

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers sit at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California in this aerial photo taken February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Riha, Jr./File Photo

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 73.2 percent
  • Median annual wage: $33,030
  • Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Projected employment growth: 0 percent

9. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers and weighers

A worker inspects an iPhone.

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 74.4 percent
  • Median annual wage: $38,250
  • Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Projected employment growth: -10.7 percent

8. Driver/sales workers

A worker prepares to unload crates of groceries from a FreshDirect delivery truck in New York, Dec. 8, 2018. (Federica Valabrega/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 76.3 percent
  • Median annual wage: $24,700
  • Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Projected employment growth: -1.5 percent

7. Medical equipment preparers

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 77.4 percent
  • Median annual wage: $36,240
  • Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Projected employment growth: 11.1 percent

6. Accountants and auditors

tax return form income calculator irs individual

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 77.8 percent
  • Median annual wage: $70,500
  • Typical education needed: Bachelor’s degree
  • Projected employment growth: 10 percent

5. Budget analysists

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 80 percent
  • Median annual wage: $76,220
  • Typical education needed: Bachelor’s degree
  • Projected employment growth: 6.5 percent

4. Control and valve installers and repairers

A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at an oil field owned by Russian state-owned oil producer Bashneft near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest of Ufa, Bashkortostan, Russia January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 81.5 percent
  • Median annual wage: $56,070
  • Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Projected employment growth: 4.9 percent

3. Industrial machinery mechanics

In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo a Puckett Machinery Company technician walks past a new heavy duty Caterpillar excavator that awaits modification at Puckett Machinery Company in Flowood, Miss. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Institute for Supply Management, a

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 82.2 percent
  • Median annual wage: $52,340
  • Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Projected employment growth: 6.7 percent

2. Maintenance and repair workers

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 89.4 percent
  • Median annual wage: $38,300
  • Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Projected employment growth: 7.9 percent

1. Light truck or delivery services driver

Closeup shot of a man making a home delivery (iStock)

  • Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 99.2 percent
  • Median annual wage: $32,810
  • Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent
  • Projected employment growth: 6.5 percent

