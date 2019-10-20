Want to work alone? These jobs offer the most independence

Whether they have to deal with upset customers all day, they're stuck in endless meetings that don't really relate to their jobs or they're just tired of being accused of having "a case of the Mondays," many workers have fantasized about being able to just do their job in peace without having to deal with other people.

Maybe it doesn't have to be a fantasy. Nearly 13 percent of jobs don't require any verbal communication, according to an analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Construction Coverage, an industry research website. And another 6 percent of jobs require only "seldom" communication.

The jobs, their needed qualifications and their pay are more diverse than one might expect. Some involve physical labor, while others are in financial services. Construction Coverage also looked at the projected employment growth through 2026, something that’s probably good to consider before making a major career change.

Here are the 10 most independent occupations, according to Construction Coverage:

10. Shipping, receiving and traffic clerks

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 73.2 percent

Median annual wage: $33,030

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected employment growth: 0 percent

9. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers and weighers

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 74.4 percent

Median annual wage: $38,250

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected employment growth: -10.7 percent

8. Driver/sales workers

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 76.3 percent

Median annual wage: $24,700

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected employment growth: -1.5 percent

7. Medical equipment preparers

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 77.4 percent

Median annual wage: $36,240

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected employment growth: 11.1 percent

6. Accountants and auditors

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 77.8 percent

Median annual wage: $70,500

Typical education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected employment growth: 10 percent

5. Budget analysists

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 80 percent

Median annual wage: $76,220

Typical education needed: Bachelor’s degree

Projected employment growth: 6.5 percent

4. Control and valve installers and repairers

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 81.5 percent

Median annual wage: $56,070

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected employment growth: 4.9 percent

3. Industrial machinery mechanics

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 82.2 percent

Median annual wage: $52,340

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected employment growth: 6.7 percent

2. Maintenance and repair workers

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 89.4 percent

Median annual wage: $38,300

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected employment growth: 7.9 percent

1. Light truck or delivery services driver

Jobs requiring occasional communication or less: 99.2 percent

Median annual wage: $32,810

Typical education needed: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected employment growth: 6.5 percent

