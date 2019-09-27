Half of all employees think about quitting their jobs

It may be more than just a case of the Mondays, with a recent survey finding that almost half of all American workers have contemplated quitting their job, with no going back.

Continue Reading Below

A survey from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) said that 49 percent of all workers “have thought about leaving their current organization.” The driving force behind much of this is toxicity, as one in five workers have left because of workplace culture.

Perhaps Dilbert was on to something. It might all be about the boss.

The issue for many employees starts at the top and causes issues not just in the workplace, but three out of 10 surveyed said their frustration carries through to home.

Of those who did leave their jobs, many cited their bosses as the prevailing wind that pushed them out the door. Six out of 10 who left a workplace did so due to a manager, with one in three citing a manager who doesn’t know how to lead.

In an infamous line from the sitcom “The Office,” manager Michael Scott (played by Steve Carrell) once quipped that “everyone here is gruntled” rather than disgruntled. In most workplaces, that clearly isn’t the case, according to the data, which showed nearly 25 percent of all respondents “dread going into work.”

Advertisement

The advice from the survey is for investment into strong management. SHRM also encouraged open and honest dialogue on culture within the workplace.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM