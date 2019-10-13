Expand / Collapse search
These cities have the most physically demanding jobs

By FOXBusiness
US economy added 136K jobs in September

FOX Business' Edward Lawrence breaks down the September jobs report.

Physically demanding jobs can be tiring, but there are some advantages. They generally require less education than some other jobs, and workers who are using their bodies all day might not need to bother with a gym membership.

Researchers from the website EffortlessInsurance.com recently analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data and found that while physically demanding occupations pay an average of 12 percent less than other jobs. But, compared to other jobs that don’t require a college education, physically demanding jobs have a higher mean annual wage than general jobs for workers age 25 and older.

The analysis also found that metropolitan areas with more young people — ages 18-24 — actually had lower concentrations of physically demanding jobs than those with fewer young people.

Here are the 10 large metropolitan areas with the most physically demanding jobs, according to EffortlessInsurance.com:

10. Charlotte-Concord-Bastonia, the Carolinas

Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

  • 10.1 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

9. Las Vegas-Genderson-Paradise, Nevada

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada Sign with casino scene in the background. The logo had been removed.

  • 10.2 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

8. New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana

Westley Roger and Alexandra Moran walk Lulu on the Mississippi River levee in New Orleans, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP)

  • 10.4 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

Houston Texas aerial drone sunrise view cityscape

  • 10.4 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

6. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama

  • 10.5 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

5. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana

Downtown Indianapolis skyline with the Depew Memorial Fountain, obelisk, park, and the Indiana World War Memorial in the foreground.

  • 10.6 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

4. Louisville-Jefferson County, Kentucky and Indiana

May 5, 2018; Louisville, KY, USA; Mike Smith aboard Justify (7) races Corey J. Lanerie aboard Promises Fulfilled (3) and Victor Espinoza aboard Bolt D'Oro (11) during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Credit: Jim Owens-USA T

  • 11.1 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

3. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Michigan

  • 11.2 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

2. Riverside-San Bernadino-Ontario, California

Leaders of the peloton crest the King of the Mountain climb of Blue Ridge summit in the San Bernadino National Forest northeast of Los Angeles during the sixth stage of the Tour of California cycling race May 21, 2010. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante 

  • 11.4 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

1. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tenn. (iStock)

  • 11.9 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

