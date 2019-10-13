These cities have the most physically demanding jobs

Physically demanding jobs can be tiring, but there are some advantages. They generally require less education than some other jobs, and workers who are using their bodies all day might not need to bother with a gym membership.

Researchers from the website EffortlessInsurance.com recently analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data and found that while physically demanding occupations pay an average of 12 percent less than other jobs. But, compared to other jobs that don’t require a college education, physically demanding jobs have a higher mean annual wage than general jobs for workers age 25 and older.

The analysis also found that metropolitan areas with more young people — ages 18-24 — actually had lower concentrations of physically demanding jobs than those with fewer young people.

Here are the 10 large metropolitan areas with the most physically demanding jobs, according to EffortlessInsurance.com:

10. Charlotte-Concord-Bastonia, the Carolinas

10.1 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

9. Las Vegas-Genderson-Paradise, Nevada

10.2 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

8. New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana

10.4 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

10.4 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

6. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama

10.5 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

5. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana

10.6 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

4. Louisville-Jefferson County, Kentucky and Indiana

11.1 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

3. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Michigan

11.2 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

2. Riverside-San Bernadino-Ontario, California

11.4 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

1. Memphis, Tennessee

11.9 percent of workers have physically demanding jobs

