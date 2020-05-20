The U.S. workforce is one of the key things that makes it one of the world's superpowers. From education and health care, manufacturing and construction through to business and agriculture, American jobs vary at levels, skills and also, in wages.

Continue Reading Below

What is the average American salary?

It's important to remember that what's thought of as a good salary in one city may not be in another. For example, professionals, management and similar jobs have the highest salaries. Men is these jobs earn a median annual salary of $80,912, while women working in the same fields earned a median annual salary of $59,176.

HOW TO NEGOTIATE A HIGHER SALARY AT WORK

Alternatively, when it comes to service workers, men's median annual salary in the industry is $34,632, and women service workers' median annual salary is $29,068.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent report, the median weekly earnings of the nation's 115.9 million full-time wage and salary workers were $957 in the first quarter of 2020, which was not seasonally adjusted. With this figure in mind, that works out to an annual salary of $49,764, assuming 52 weeks of work a year and before tax. This is 7 percent higher than last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS