What is Halle Berry's net worth?

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry has a career spanning over 40 years. Berry was a model, coming sixth in the Miss World 1986, before going into acting in the 1990s. From beauty queen to a superhero and Oscar winner, just how much is Halle Berry worth?

Movies and TV

Image 1 of 2

Berry's movie big break came in 1992 with a role in "Boomerang" alongside Eddie Murphy, which led to further roles such as "The Flintstones" in 1994. Her biggest roles to date came in the 2000s, with Berry cementing her star with a role in the 2002 James Bond film "Die Another Day". 2002's "Monster's Ball" had Berry working opposite Billy Bob Thornton and earned her her first Academy Award (Oscar) for Best Actress for the role.

The movie rendition of Marvel Comics' "X-Men" featured Berry portraying the superhero Storm in this and the following three sequels. Her 2003 role in "Gothika" demonstrated her acting ability, despite the movie itself receiving lukewarm reviews from critics. Another superhero role followed with 2004's "Catwoman," with Berry playing the title character.

The actress turned her talents toward the small screen with a role in CBS' 2014 sci-fi drama "Extant," for which she earned an impressive $100,000 per episode for her acting and also as co-executive producer. Over the 26-episode show Berry earned around $2.6 million from the series.

Her top-earning power was in the mid-2000s, with an estimated $10 million per movie, and to date, Berry's movie career has brought in a noteworthy $3.64 billion from the worldwide box office.

Endorsements

Berry hasn't rested her financial laurels on acting alone. She has been a Revlon brand ambassador since 1996, earning her $1 million a year, and has done work with Versace. In late 2014, Berry launched her own lingerie line, "Scandale Paris," at Target. And like so many stars in the 2000s, Berry launched a fragrance "Halle" in 2009, going on to release six more.

Bottom line

With solid movie work, brand endorsements, a lingerie line and perfumes, Halle Berry is worth reportedly between $70 million and $80 million.