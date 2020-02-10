What is Anne Hathaway's net worth?

American actress Anne Hathaway has grown to become one of the biggest stars of the 21st century. Breaking the big time in 2001 with Disney's "The Princess Diaries," she would go on to cement her career with "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Dark Knight Rises." From Disney and musicals through to big-budget movies, just how much is Anne Hathaway worth?

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Movies

Hathaway's star rose with her first movie, Disney's "The Princess Diaries" in 2001. The lighthearted family film was a commercial success, bringing in a cumulative worldwide gross of $165.3 million. On the back of the success, Hathaway would go on to star in the sequel, "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" and another similar role in "Ella Enchanted."

2006 saw Hathaway take a more mature role in "The Devil Wears Prada." The genre-defining chick flick starred Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep and gained Hathaway a new fanbase.

Hathaway would go on to make other box office hits such as "The Dark Knight Rises," "Les Misérables," "Becoming Jane" and "Interstellar." In total, Hathaway has starred in around 37 movies in a relatively short space of time, and they have brought in over $6.8 billion worldwide.

WHAT IS JENNIFER ANISTON'S NET WORTH?

Endorsements

Along with her movie career, Hathaway has built up a nice career as a brand ambassador/endorser. One of her first was for Tod's leather goods brand in 2011. She was also the face of French premium skin care and makeup brand Lancôme and Bolon Eyewear.

Her Instagram account serves as another endorsement platform, with earnings of between $27,751 and $46,251 per paid post.

Real estate

Hathaway owns several properties across the country, recently selling a Westport, Connecticut, five-bedroom house for $2.7 million, a $90,000 loss on the $2.79 million asking price. Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, still own a Swiss-style chalet in California as well as an Upper West Side, Manhattan, apartment for $2.55 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bottom line

With a solid stream of movie work, lucrative brand endorsements and property on both coasts, Hathaway's net worth is a solid $35 million.