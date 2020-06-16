How much money do waste collectors make?

This year, the global day that celebrates employees in the sanitation field has been rebranded to "Waste & Recycling Workers Week" for inclusivity, according to a report from industry news site Waste 360.

For the day, FOX Business takes a look at the salaries these essential employees can make throughout the nation.

The average annual wage for refuse and recyclable material collector is $41,400, while the median is $37,840, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When broken down further by industry, the agency's data shows that employees who work in waste collection specifically earn an average annual salary of $39,590.

The five states that pay the most for this occupation are Illinois, New York, California, Washington and Connecticut, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed.

Illinois pays a higher wage to waste collectors than New York and California. The Prairie State doles out an average annual salary of $60,710 while New York pays $59,150 and California pays $56,500. Washington and Connecticut round out the list at $54,570 and $46,580, respectively.

State and local governments excluding schools and hospitals are two industries that also pay waste collectors well. The average annual wage on the state government level pays $52,410 while the local government level pays $43,020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

General medical and surgical hospitals, on the other hand, pay an average annual salary of $40,910.