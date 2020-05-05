National Nurses Day: How much money can nurses make?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Registered nurses are critical in the health care field, especially during times of crisis, which is why the frontline workers who risk their lives to help others can earn generous pay.

The median annual salary was $73,300 in 2019 while the hourly pay rate was $35.24, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Qualifications, experience and expertise play a role in a nurse’s earning potential, however, it is also a role where overtime is often available.

However, nurses in some areas of the country have been fighting for higher pay, especially during the current coronavirus crisis, with some are relying on overtime to make ends meet.

The job outlook for nurses is “much faster than average for all occupations,” with a predicted 12 percent increase by 2028, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says. Much of this growth can be attributed to the country emphasizing preventative care, increasing rates of chronic conditions and rising demand throughout various health and senior care facilities.

Location is also a major factor in how much a nurse can make. Rural areas tend not to offer pay that is as high as urban or suburban areas, but the lower cost of living oftentimes offset the wage difference.

Online job board Indeed compiled a list of the average salary for registered nurses by state based on internal data. Here is how much nurses can make:

Average nurse salary by state

Alabama: $59,117 per year

Alaska: $2,273 per month

Arizona: $34.12 per hour

Arkansas: $66,706 per year

California: $114,035 per year

Colorado: $71,499 per year

Connecticut: $77,077 per year

Delaware: $72,686 per year

Florida: $66,103 per year

Georgia: $34.47 per hour

Hawaii: $34.99 per hour

Idaho: $31.85 per hour

Illinois: $72,765 per year

Indiana: $31.63 per hour

Iowa: $31.44 per hour

Kansas: $29.75 per hour

Kentucky: $63,814 per year

Louisiana: $62,418 per year

Maine: $826 per week

Maryland: $71,989 per year

Massachusetts: $37.44 per hour

Michigan: $37.44 per hour

Minnesota: $32.00 per hour

Mississippi: $28.76 per hour

Missouri: $66,706 per year

Montana: $34.83 per hour

Nebraska: $34.83 per hour

Nevada: $78,430 per year

New Hampshire: $78,430 per year

New Jersey: $37.71 per hour

New Mexico: $34.67 per hour

New York: $32.63 per hour

North Carolina: $32.08 per hour

North Dakota: $72,995 per year

Ohio: $30.54 per hour

Oklahoma: $33.18 per hour

Oregon: $38.11 per hour

Pennsylvania: $33.15 per hour

Rhode Island: $35.94 per hour

South Carolina: $62,948 per hour

South Dakota: $470 per week

Tennessee: $61,794 per year

Texas: $72,570 per year

Utah: $30.54 per hour

Vermont: $1,011 per week

Virginia: $34.79 per hour

Washington: $38.81 per hour

West Virginia: $61,263 per year

Wisconsin: $33.19 per hour

Wyoming: $39,375 per year

