National Nurses Day: How much money can nurses make?
Registered nurses in California make $114,035 per year
Registered nurses are critical in the health care field, especially during times of crisis, which is why the frontline workers who risk their lives to help others can earn generous pay.
The median annual salary was $73,300 in 2019 while the hourly pay rate was $35.24, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Qualifications, experience and expertise play a role in a nurse’s earning potential, however, it is also a role where overtime is often available.
However, nurses in some areas of the country have been fighting for higher pay, especially during the current coronavirus crisis, with some are relying on overtime to make ends meet.
The job outlook for nurses is “much faster than average for all occupations,” with a predicted 12 percent increase by 2028, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says. Much of this growth can be attributed to the country emphasizing preventative care, increasing rates of chronic conditions and rising demand throughout various health and senior care facilities.
Location is also a major factor in how much a nurse can make. Rural areas tend not to offer pay that is as high as urban or suburban areas, but the lower cost of living oftentimes offset the wage difference.
Online job board Indeed compiled a list of the average salary for registered nurses by state based on internal data. Here is how much nurses can make:
Average nurse salary by state
- Alabama: $59,117 per year
- Alaska: $2,273 per month
- Arizona: $34.12 per hour
- Arkansas: $66,706 per year
- California: $114,035 per year
- Colorado: $71,499 per year
- Connecticut: $77,077 per year
- Delaware: $72,686 per year
- Florida: $66,103 per year
- Georgia: $34.47 per hour
- Hawaii: $34.99 per hour
- Idaho: $31.85 per hour
- Illinois: $72,765 per year
- Indiana: $31.63 per hour
- Iowa: $31.44 per hour
- Kansas: $29.75 per hour
- Kentucky: $63,814 per year
- Louisiana: $62,418 per year
- Maine: $826 per week
- Maryland: $71,989 per year
- Massachusetts: $37.44 per hour
- Michigan: $37.44 per hour
- Minnesota: $32.00 per hour
- Mississippi: $28.76 per hour
- Missouri: $66,706 per year
- Montana: $34.83 per hour
- Nebraska: $34.83 per hour
- Nevada: $78,430 per year
- New Hampshire: $78,430 per year
- New Jersey: $37.71 per hour
- New Mexico: $34.67 per hour
- New York: $32.63 per hour
- North Carolina: $32.08 per hour
- North Dakota: $72,995 per year
- Ohio: $30.54 per hour
- Oklahoma: $33.18 per hour
- Oregon: $38.11 per hour
- Pennsylvania: $33.15 per hour
- Rhode Island: $35.94 per hour
- South Carolina: $62,948 per hour
- South Dakota: $470 per week
- Tennessee: $61,794 per year
- Texas: $72,570 per year
- Utah: $30.54 per hour
- Vermont: $1,011 per week
- Virginia: $34.79 per hour
- Washington: $38.81 per hour
- West Virginia: $61,263 per year
- Wisconsin: $33.19 per hour
- Wyoming: $39,375 per year