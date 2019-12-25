Walgreen’s, CVS, Starbucks: These brands stay open on Christmas Day
Last-minute shopping, gift or food needs are covered by these stores, restaurants
Even though it’s Christmas, many stores and restaurants are staying open to meet your last-second shopping or food needs. While some major brands aren’t open today – including Target, Walmart and Best Buy – the following retailers may be just what you’re looking for.
Of course, be aware, being open on Christmas applies to most, but not all, locations for these brands – it’s always good to check online or call ahead for your local area.
For last-minute gift needs, you might get lucky at these stores open today:
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Duane Reade
- Family Dollar
- Rite-Aid
In the middle of cooking and realize you forgot some ingredients? These groceries stores (or 7-Eleven, in a pinch) can help:
- Albertsons
- Safeway
- Vons
- 7-Eleven
These restaurants and food chains are open today if you’ve given up on the whole “cooking together as a family” idea or need to dash in for a last-minute gift card:
- Starbucks
- McDonald’s
- Dunkin' Donuts
- IHOP
- Denny's
- Applebee’s
- Burger King
- Macaroni Grill
- Panda Express
- Shoney's
- TGI Fridays
- Hooters