Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Walgreen’s, CVS, Starbucks: These brands stay open on Christmas Day

Last-minute shopping, gift or food needs are covered by these stores, restaurants

By FOXBusiness
close
Lifestyle expert Cary Reilly reveals great gifts at every price.video

Last-minute gifts for the Christmas procrastinator

Lifestyle expert Cary Reilly reveals great gifts at every price.

Even though it’s Christmas, many stores and restaurants are staying open to meet your last-second shopping or food needs. While some major brands aren’t open today – including Target, Walmart and Best Buy – the following retailers may be just what you’re looking for.

Continue Reading Below

Of course, be aware, being open on Christmas applies to most, but not all, locations for these brands – it’s always good to check online or call ahead for your local area.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For last-minute gift needs, you might get lucky at these stores open today:

  • CVS
  • Walgreens
  • Duane Reade
  • Family Dollar
  • Rite-Aid

WHAT'S THE MOST-WANTED HOLIDAY GIFT IN 2019?

In the middle of cooking and realize you forgot some ingredients? These groceries stores (or 7-Eleven, in a pinch) can help:

  • Albertsons
  • Safeway
  • Vons
  • 7-Eleven

PEOPLE PREFER EXPERIENCE GIFTS FOR CHRISTMAS: STUDY

Radio host Mike Gunzelman discusses Christmas gifts people prefer such as loan payments and experiences.Video

These restaurants and food chains are open today if you’ve given up on the whole “cooking together as a family” idea or need to dash in for a last-minute gift card:

  • Starbucks
  • McDonald’s
  • Dunkin' Donuts
  • IHOP
  • Denny's
  • Applebee’s
  • Burger King
  • Macaroni Grill
  • Panda Express
  • Shoney's
  • TGI Fridays
  • Hooters

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS