Walgreen’s, CVS, Starbucks: These brands stay open on Christmas Day

Even though it’s Christmas, many stores and restaurants are staying open to meet your last-second shopping or food needs. While some major brands aren’t open today – including Target, Walmart and Best Buy – the following retailers may be just what you’re looking for.

Of course, be aware, being open on Christmas applies to most, but not all, locations for these brands – it’s always good to check online or call ahead for your local area.

For last-minute gift needs, you might get lucky at these stores open today:

CVS

Walgreens

Duane Reade

Family Dollar

Rite-Aid

In the middle of cooking and realize you forgot some ingredients? These groceries stores (or 7-Eleven, in a pinch) can help:

Albertsons

Safeway

Vons

7-Eleven

These restaurants and food chains are open today if you’ve given up on the whole “cooking together as a family” idea or need to dash in for a last-minute gift card:

Starbucks

McDonald’s

Dunkin' Donuts

IHOP

Denny's

Applebee’s

Burger King

Macaroni Grill

Panda Express

Shoney's

TGI Fridays

Hooters

