Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Holiday

What's the most-wanted holiday gift in 2019?

Why cash, loan payments might be the best present under the tree

By FOXBusiness
close
'Everyday Millionaires' author and financial expert Chris Hogan explains why some people would prefer a loan payment instead of a regular gift this holiday season. video

Forget gift cards - people want cash as gifts: Financial expert

'Everyday Millionaires' author and financial expert Chris Hogan explains why some people would prefer a loan payment instead of a regular gift this holiday season.

Roughly 48 million Americans are still paying off credit-card debt from the 2018 holiday shopping season, according to NerdWallet.com.

Continue Reading Below

“Everyday Millionaires” author and financial expert Chris Hogan joined FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Tuesday to share his insights on the economics of gift-giving.

MILLIONS WON'T GIVE HOLIDAY GIFTS TO AVOID OVERSPENDING, SURVEY FINDS

Hogan weighed in on the trend of Americans wanting cash or payments toward their loans instead of a typical gift.

Radio host Mike Gunzelman discusses Christmas gifts people prefer such as loan payments and experiences.Video

“I think it goes to show the financial situation of most Americans right now,” he said. “People are up to their eyeballs in debt, and they understand that getting a payment that they could use toward debt would actually be a gift of relief for them financially.”

MOST HOLIDAY SHOPPERS PREFER BUYING GIFTS ONLINE - NOT IN STORES

Hogan said if you don’t have much money, giving “the gift of time” is a great alternative.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“People are up to their eyeballs in debt, and they understand that getting a payment that they could use toward debt would actually be a gift of relief for them financially.”

- Chris Hogan, “Everyday Millionaires” author and financial expert

“You could cook a meal for someone or watch their children or run an errand,” Hogan said. “That has intrinsic and real value.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS