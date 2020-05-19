Venetian Las Vegas reveals coronavirus safety measures, charity

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is currently taking reservations and is likely to welcome guests in June despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to social media posts sent out by the company.

“The Venetian Resort will now take reservations for arrivals beginning June 1, when we anticipate opening our doors to the public,” the resort’s Instagram account stated in a post issued on Tuesday. ”Upon opening, our guests can expect the amenities of a luxury Las Vegas resort including: a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, our fully renovated Venetian pool and multiple retail outlets.”

The sprawling luxury resort added that it will adhere to the guidance provided by federal and state governments and local authorities, including the Southern Nevada Health District, the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In light of the COVID-19 situation, we have launched Venetian Clean, our commitment to more than 800 separate initiatives to enhance safety and minimize risk for our visitors and Team Members,” the post continued. “Be well and see you soon.”

The Venetian’s parent company Las Vegas Sands is also launching a new program that donates tens of thousands of free nights to frontline workers and first responders, according to a recent press release from the brand.

For every suite booked, the Venetian will donate a free night to a first responder or community hero who is doing their part to combat the coronavirus crisis. Up to 50,000 nights will be pledged.

In Nevada, there are more than 7,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 358 of which have resulted in deaths as of May 19, according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard. A little over 350 people have recovered from the respiratory virus.

Las Vegas casinos have remained closed since March due to the pandemic. However, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will oversee reopening plans. There is no date set for an official reopening of the Las Vegas strip at the time of publication.

