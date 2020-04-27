Despite coronavirus Wynn Las Vegas taking Memorial Day reservations

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Wynn Las Vegas is accepting reservations for Memorial Day weekend.

Guests can begin booking rooms for as soon as May 22, according to the company’s website,

“We are accepting reservation beginning Memorial Day weekend because it has consistently been a popular time for Southern California tourists to visit Las Vegas,” Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver said in an email to the Las-Vegas Review-Journal. “We can have all of our protective guest and employee measures in place by that time.”

Statewide casino shutdowns were set to end April 30, Gov. Steve Sisolak has not yet confirmed whether Nevada casinos will be allowed to reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 4,000 people in the state.

Wynn Las Vegas did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at the outset of the outbreak, urged regular disinfecting, hand-washing, wearing face covers and staying 6 feet away from others. However, governors in a handful of states, have said they will begin scaling back on the latter guideline to reopen certain businesses.

