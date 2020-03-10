Varney: US can weather coronavirus storm

The fight is on to bring the United States economy through the coronavirus crisis, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“It’s clear we are better positioned to weather this storm compared to Europe or China. We’re going into it with a strong economy. They are not,” Varney said.

President Trump’s administration will figure out how to compensate the businesses and individuals caught up in the mess created by the virus, he suggested. Paid sick leave, help for sidelined hourly workers, and a temporary cut in payroll taxes are all on the table, according to Varney, who continued that this prospective stimulus looks to be helping the markets.

“Now some senators are not happy with what they see as a bail-out package or throwing money at the problem,” he said.

Varney disagrees, however, arguing that it is help for people who have been hurt through no fault of their own.

“The virus is like a natural disaster. We help those victims don’t we?” he asked.

Republicans also want to give face mask producers immunity from lawsuits, but according to Varney, Speaker Pelosi is in the pocket of lawyers and so wants to keep liability payouts flowing.

“She’s putting lawyers ahead of the nation’s health. Stick with it Republicans. We don’t need the legal industry profiting off this virus. We want to see the other side of this,” he concluded.

