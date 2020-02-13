Varney: Trump’s economy beating Democrats’ impeachment

If you thought President Trump’s acquittal was the end of the impeachment circus, you were wrong. Democrats cannot let it go, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“It’s as if they are compelled to keep the scandal machine fired up. They can’t contain their outrage. And besides, what else do they have going for them? A badly divided party is running against prosperity. No wonder they are flailing around for anything that might hurt the president they hate,” Varney said.

This has led the Democratic Party back to impeachment and to endless investigations, he argued. The latest is the Roger Stone case where Trump’s Justice Department intervened saying the prosecution’s demand for a seven to nine-year prison sentence was extensive, according to Varney.

Senator Warren believes this is reason to impeach Attorney General Bill Barr while California Democrat Eric Swalwell, suggested that impeaching Trump over the Roger Stone case is not off the table, Varney said.

“Coastal elites should be careful. This impeachment might blow up in their face. Fox reports the leader of the jury in the Stone case is a vigorous anti-Trump activist. Tomeka Hart even posted about Stone before she voted to convict him. And the Democrats want to impeach,” Varney said.

As an example of “slime,” he pointed to New York City’s Congressman Jerry Nadler calling Trump a “total liar” and a “two-bit conman” in reference to Trump’s tax returns. Now, they are trying to create a scandal from the fact that Secret Service agents were charged high room rates at Trump hotels when traveling to guard the president, according to Varney.

The “so-called scandal” in this is that Trump’s business benefited from his presidency, he said. Varney argued that this as a petty measure of the Democrats’ desperation, but it is all they have.

“The Democrats are split. They are in panic mode because none of their candidates look likely to beat the president. And the key issue, Trump’s booming economy, is the winning issue in this election. Impeachment and slime don’t make it,” Varney concluded.

