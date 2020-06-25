Varney: Trump standing for law and order amid violent protests

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues President Trump is taking action against violent protesters.

“Dismay is giving way to outrage. In the last two weeks we've seen a constant stream of violent demonstrations and occupations,” Varney said. “Understandably perhaps, many have been embarrassed that this is happening in our country. Appalled at the George Floyd killing. Dismayed by the violence. But nothing was done. Night after night the monuments toppled, the flag was burned, churches vandalized, people beaten.”

However, that stage of the unrest is over, Varney said.

“Something is being done,” he said. “In Washington right now, hundreds of National Guard troops are marshaling: they will protect the statues and monuments scattered all over the capitol.”

Varney noted the Democrat governor in Wisconsin has also called the National Guard.

“This follows the beating of a state senator who had been taking pictures of the demonstrators,” Varney said. “Enough is enough! In Madison, the demonstrators had actually taken down the statue of Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist who died trying to end slavery. They chucked the statue in a lake.”

Varney believes the politics of all this may be shifting.

“The silence from Democrats has been deafening: they wouldn't even debate Sen. Tim Scott's police reform bill!” he said. “They've said not a word about the trashing of St. John's Episcopal Church, known as the Church of Presidents right next to the White House. They've run away from the anarchists ‘zone’ in Seattle. They won't even defend George Washington.”

Varney said anarchy is not a vote-winner for Democrats.

“As The Wall Street Journal editorialized this week: ‘somebody has to put a stop to this,’” Varney said. “Somebody has to stand up and speak out because America will not just roll over as the mob destroys history and obliterates free speech.”

Varney said Biden won't take action against the mob.

“Who stands for law and order?” he asked. “It’s not Joe Biden. It is President Trump!”

