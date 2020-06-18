Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Democrats associate with ‘lawlessness' in Seattle’s CHOP

‘Anarchy is never a vote winner'

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Seattle's autonomous zone.

Varney: America doesn’t approve of Seattle’s CHOP

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Seattle's autonomous zone.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues Democrats are associated with "lawlessness" and "anarchy" in Seattle's  "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" (CHOP) zone.

“The ‘CHOP.' The ‘autonomous zone’ in Seattle. Call it what you like, it’s still there, and it’s not a ‘summer of love’ kind of thing, as the mayor hoped,” Varney said. “It’s a lawless enclave, carved out of an American city.”

VARNEY: THERE'S AN INSURRECTION IN SEATTLE

Visitors walk near a sign that reads "Welcome to CHOP," June 14, 2020, inside what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone in Seattle. Protesters calling for police reform and other demands have taken over several blocks near downtown S

Varney said this idea is spreading beyond just Washington State.

“In Portland, Oregon, last night, protesters appeared outside the mayor's house: they're angry that he ‘only’ wants to take $15 million out of the police budget,” he said. “They're demanding a ‘zone’ of their own in Portland!”

VARNEY: IT'S TIME FOR SOME SERIOUS QUESTIONING OF LIBERAL POLITICS

Varney added that liberal politics "created this far-left takeover."

“This is a Democrat problem. Liberal policies and rhetoric, created this far-left takeover, and they haven't a clue what to do about it. They don't have the courage or the will to take back control of their own city!” Varney said. “In Seattle, the zone has been solidified with concrete barriers erected by the city. It looks like it’s there to stay.”

The rest of the country, Varney said, disapproves of what’s happening in Seattle.

“Which town or city wants to give up territory to armed vigilantes?” Varney asked. “Beverly Hills, epicenter of Hollywood liberalism, just banned demonstrations at night. They're worried they may have an autonomous zone in their front yard.”

A cyclist rides near a sign that reads "You are now entering free Cap Hill," Thursday, June 11, 2020, inside what is being called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Varney questioned how the city of Seattle will get rid of the autonomous zone.

“Call in the National Guard? Probably not. Use the police? Maybe, but that would be a major policy reversal,” he said. “No. It is a festering sore in the center of an American city. It’s not going away and it may even spread. And that’s the Democrats’ political problem. They are associated with lawlessness. Anarchy is never a vote winner. 138 days to the election.”

