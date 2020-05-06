Varney: Dallas salon owner defying coronavirus rules shows 'real pain' of business owners

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that a hair salon owner disobeying coronavirus restrictions shows the "real pain" of business owners in America.

President Trump announced on Wednesday that the White House coronavirus task force will continue indefinitely, with a new focus on vaccines, therapies, and restarting the economy.

“That’s a pivot, a shift,” Varney said.

Trump's announcement comes on the heels of a Dallas salon owner serving a week in jail for defying coronavirus lockdown restrictions and reopening too soon.

Varney believes the country is at a turning point in the coronavirus response, shifting from control to opening up.

“The Dallas case shows how intensely business owners feel about opening up and putting food on the table. That's what Shelley Luther told the judge," he said. "Defying the shutdown rules, she had opened her salon to feed her family. She had no income because of the shut-down, and had not received government help."

Luther publicly tore up a cease-and-desist order and was hauled into court.

"'Apologize!’ said the judge. ‘No’ said Ms. Luther. ‘If you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision.’ That got her seven days in jail and a $7,000 fine.

Varney believes the case is an example of what so many business owners are facing.

“Open up or go bankrupt!” Varney said. “Now we don't know if the president is aware of this case, but the shift in his approach to the crisis reflects the real pain that so many people are feeling as the shutdown drags on.”

On Friday, Varney said, the April jobs report is expected to be the worst in the countries history.

“That is extraordinary pain. And it begs the question: Why can't a business reopen if every precaution is taken?” Varney asked. “Keep distance. Restrict the number of customers allowed in. Wear masks. Wear gloves. Sanitize. After all, if a business can't convince customers they're safe, opening up won't do much good.”

On Friday, Varney added, Texas will allow barbershops and salons to reopen with safety precautions.

“But the Dallas salon owner, Ms. Luther, who took every precaution, has been sent to the county jail," he said. "The Dallas morning news reports there are 248 confirmed cases of the virus at that jail.”

