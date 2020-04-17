Expand / Collapse search
Small Business

Varney: Small business needs coronavirus aid but Pelosi says ’no’

'The speaker wants to give more money, first, to state and local governments'

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Speaker Pelosi denying struggling businesses additional coronavirus financial aid.video

Varney: Democrats never had much time for business

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” rips Speaker Nancy Pelosi for denying additional funding for small businesses struggling amid coronavirus.

“Speaker Pelosi says ‘no!’ No, small business can’t have the money it so desperately needs. At least not now,” he said. “The speaker wants to give more money, first, to state and local governments. Business step back. Government step forward.”

Even though 21 million Americans have succumbed to unemployment in the last three weeks, Varney said the Democrats don’t seem to care about business and they never have.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives to read a statement outside her office on Capitol Hill, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

“It must be very upsetting to be the owner of a failing business, shut down by government order, to see Speaker Pelosi addressing the world from her luxury kitchen, displaying her stockpile of ice cream,” he said.

Varney said Pelosi has given 25 interviews in the last three weeks, accusing President Trump of causing “unnecessary deaths and economic disaster.”

“Economic disaster? What?” he said. “It’s Mr. Trump’s fault? Nothing to do with China? And she refuses to OK more help for small businesses.”

