Varney: Small business needs coronavirus aid but Pelosi says ’no’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” rips Speaker Nancy Pelosi for denying additional funding for small businesses struggling amid coronavirus.

“Speaker Pelosi says ‘no!’ No, small business can’t have the money it so desperately needs. At least not now,” he said. “The speaker wants to give more money, first, to state and local governments. Business step back. Government step forward.”

VARNEY ON CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN: REOPENING AMERICA IS GOING TO HAPPEN

Even though 21 million Americans have succumbed to unemployment in the last three weeks, Varney said the Democrats don’t seem to care about business and they never have.

“It must be very upsetting to be the owner of a failing business, shut down by government order, to see Speaker Pelosi addressing the world from her luxury kitchen, displaying her stockpile of ice cream,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Varney said Pelosi has given 25 interviews in the last three weeks, accusing President Trump of causing “unnecessary deaths and economic disaster.”

“Economic disaster? What?” he said. “It’s Mr. Trump’s fault? Nothing to do with China? And she refuses to OK more help for small businesses.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS