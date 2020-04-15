Varney on coronavirus lockdown: Reopening America is going to happen

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” said that reopening parts of the country amid coronavirus looks like it’s underway and likely to begin in May.

“That’s what the president wants and that’s what federal agencies are planning for,” he said. “We’re getting an early look at what that reopening might look like.”

Varney said FEMA and the CDC have created a strategy for reopening. According to a report from The Washington Post, it would be a gradual reopening, at first restricted to areas of the U.S. where the virus has not “spread significantly,” he said.

VARNEY: TRUMP, GOVERNORS LEADING CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE IS 'AS IT SHOULD BE'

Phase one, between now and May 1, Varney said, will be educating and preparing the country for what’s the come regarding reopening.

Phase two, from May 1 to May 15, he said, would “ramp up production” of test kits and personal protection equipment.

“Although that is certainly in progress right now,” Varney said.

Phase three, according to Varney, will be a slow reopening of schools, summer camps, churches and restaurants with proper social distancing measures still being observed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Varney said state officials like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have begun looking into a “staggered” reopening of some locations throughout their states. In Michigan, Varney said, there will be protests about the state’s “intense restrictions.”

“The conversation has shifted,” he said. “Last week, as the virus raged, there was a lot of gloom and doom as the number of new cases and fatalities went straight up. This week, it’s more about looking to the other side, where America comes out of the virus era and gradually gets back to work.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Varney said President Trump plans to meet with all 50 state governors to discuss a “powerful reopening plan” coming soon.

“The long-awaited reopening is going to happen,” he said.