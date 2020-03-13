Varney: Coronavirus concerns demand government transparency

Social distancing has arrived in the United States with astonishing speed as Americans put more distance between one another, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney said in his latest “My Take.”

“We are doing what Dr. Anthony Fauchi told us to do. We are being responsible,” Varney said.

The extent of the separation, he noted, is remarkable. Within 24 hours, sports shut down, entertainment centers and many restaurants emptied out, he said.

“New York has the look and feel of a ghost town. Dr. Fauchi told us to avoid crowds [and] we’re doing it,” Varney said.

Varney said although we are unsure how long this is going to last, at this point—after seeing the experiences in China, South Korea and Italy—Americans will probably be separated for weeks. Varney added that there is the possibility that some areas will be pushed into a more rigorous shutdown.

Varney also emphasized the need for clear messaging from medical experts about the outbreak.

“How about a daily briefing from the team the government has assembled. Dr. Fauchi, the CDC and all others who are in charge of our medical response, tell us the truth about testing, treatment, vaccines [and] medical supplies. That’s how we beat this thing,” he argued.

Vice President Pence—who is leading the virus task force—is the calm voice needed at this time, according to Varney. He added that the American people want to know how they are doing in fighting the disease and if there has been any progress or setbacks.

“I want to see real people, not a social media free-for-all and I really don’t want to see the hate-Trump media venting their anger for political purposes,” Varney said.

Coronavirus’ impact on the nation has become apparent. When Varney looked out on the ominous empty streets he knew that something big is underway.

“You naturally get anxious about how long it lasts. That’s why we need the honest truth and we want to be told clearly what’s happening and why. That means the Vice President and Dr. Fauchi should be on our screens every day,” he concluded.

