Varney: Obama team undermined rule of law with Flynn prosecution

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues former President Barack Obama's team undermined the rule of law with the political prosecution of former United States National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn.

“Well that moved fast,” Varney said. “We've gone from exonerating Gen. Flynn to questioning the involvement of President Obama in the mess known as Russia, Russia, Russia! Only took a week.”

According to Flynn’s lawyer, Varney said, the Obama team was plotting to undermine Trump’s presidency before it began.

“It was the Obama White House and the Obama Justice Department which targeted Gen. Flynn even when it was known there was no legal basis for a charge against him,” he said. “Flynn's lawyer says the general's ordeal began when President Obama met with top FBI and DOJ officials in the White House. The Obama team was rattled by Hillary’s loss and all the signals that president-elect Trump was planning to reverse all of Obama’s policies: ObamaCare, the Iran nuke deal and the Paris Climate Agreement. They couldn't handle that, and according to Flynn’s lawyer, started the plot to undermine the Trump presidency before it began!”

Varney believes that is why Obama "lashed out." During a conference call last week, he said, Obama suggested that the Trump team undercut the rule of law.

“But it is the Obama team that clearly did undermine the rule of law with the political prosecution of Gen. Flynn,” Varney said.

Varney noted that Trump is calling this "Obamagate" and believes Obama attempted to sabatoge his presidency.

“The Flynn case certainly set in motion the whole Russia, Russia, Russia fiasco,” Varney said. “And now that we're finally getting to see all the relevant documents, it sure looks like the Trump haters did indeed move heaven and earth to overturn the election.”

Varney said while the country may be focused on the coronavirus and its economic impact, Americans can’t let “a political scandal of this magnitude” be overlooked.

“It’s taken a long time but we are going to find out if a sitting president set in motion a plot to undo an incoming president,” Varney said. “Remember: The election is less than six months away. And it will be between President Trump and Joe Biden. He was President Obama’s vice president when all this went down. You might almost say it’s Trump vs. Biden/Clinton/Obama!”

