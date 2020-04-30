Varney: FBI pulled Gen. Flynn into perjury trap

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues the truth is finally coming out regarding Gen. Flynn’s investigation and the FBI's intentions.

Continue Reading Below

“Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, ruined financially and disgraced,” he said. “He ran up against the awesome power of the state, which in his case appears to have been an abuse of that power. I am not a lawyer, but I know injustice when I see it.”

Varney said the story begins during the early days of the Trump administration in 2016 when “holdovers” from the Obama administration were “out to get the new guys.”

“They were contemptuous of Trump and wanted to undermine him,” he said. “It was political. They loved Hillary. They hated Trump.”

VARNEY ON WHY JOE BIDEN IS THE 'LAST MAN STANDING'

Flynn was the newly appointed national security adviser, Varney said, and was investigated almost immediately for allegedly being in contact with the Russian ambassador. He said former FBI Director James Comey “went after him.”

“Yes... The start of Russia, Russia, Russia,” he said. “What was the goal of the investigation? What was the goal when Flynn was questioned?”

Varney noted that recently-surfaced, hand-written FBI documents state their intentions were “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“They pulled the general into a trap,” he said. “In legal terms, it’s called a perjury trap.”

According to Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, Trump-haters were in the middle of a plot to undermine the president.

Varney said they succeeded in their venture to take down Flynn by threatening to prosecute his son, threatening jail time and, finally, financially ruining him.

“He had to sell his house and, according to legal sources, ran up a $6 million legal bill,” he said. “Deliberately ruined by the Trump haters for purely political purposes. Finally, the truth is coming out and we are told there's a lot more to come. Good.”

Varney said the people responsible for the injustice in Flynn’s case should be held accountable and Trump should “consider a full pardon.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“And General Flynn might want to consider suing to get his money back,” he added. “We have not yet heard directly from him but he did tweet this: the flag. Flying high. Speaks volumes, doesn't it?”