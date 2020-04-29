Varney on why Joe Biden is the 'last man standing'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that Joe Biden is the Democrats’ last chance at beating President Trump in the 2020 election.

Varney said even though Biden is still in the race, his campaign is “weak.”

“The candidate is unfocused,” he said. “His policies irrelevant to the current situation. He’s confined to his house, yet he’s still in the race. If he wasn’t the last man standing running against this president, he would have been dismissed long ago.”

Varney said Biden is facing various troubles in running his campaign, including sexual assault allegations, hostility from Bernie Sanders supporters, “frequent gaffes” and now an endorsement from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“The difficulty of campaigning from your garage and now an endorsement from Hilary Clinton, which renews the questions surrounding politicians and sex,” Varney said. “He still has to name a woman to the veep spot and that too will bring back the sex assault charges and who to believe. So, why is he still in?”

According to Varney, he believes Biden is still standing because the media is unquestionably supportive of his campaign and his faults go “unmentioned.” Varney pointed out that network anchors have neglected to ask about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation, as well as the impact his tax hike would have on a now depressed economy.

“He gets a pass on everything because the media is contemptuous of this president,” he said. “They’re in the business of defeating trump and getting Biden elected.”

Biden has also found “good fortune” in his inability to speak with voters face-to-face due to coronavirus, Varney said.

“If he were out there, working the rope lines, or doing ‘listening’ tours, he might get asked some awkward questions,” he said. “Or he might forget where he is, or he’d lose his temper. Remember when he called a woman a ‘lying dog-faced pony soldier’? In his basement or his garage, he can just read the teleprompter. No danger there! How convenient!”

Lastly, Varney said Biden’s campaign is still alive because he is the Democrats’ last chance at beating Trump.

“That’s why Democrats, from Hillary to Bernie, are getting behind him,” he said. “And that’s why he’s still in.”

But Varney said there are still six months until the election, and Biden, along with his vice president, will have to face the questions and allegations eventually.

“His donors will have to ask if raising taxes is a good idea,” he said. “The socialists will have to ask if they can support the man who aced them out of the nomination. And every one of us will have to ask just who handled the virus crisis and who sniped from the sidelines.”