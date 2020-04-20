Varney: Democrats offering no coronavirus leadership

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that Democrats like presidential candidate Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are not helping in the coronavirus crisis.

Varney pointed out that Biden tweeted: “Experts say that if we had acted two weeks earlier, more lives could have been saved. Trump failed to take swift action—and we're paying the price.”

“That’s the familiar line: Trump delayed,” Varney said. “More people died. Hindsight is so easy, isn’t it?”

Varney said Pelosi went a step further by calling Trump a “weak leader” since he “doesn’t take responsibility.”

“Perhaps the speaker was trying to recover ground she lost when she showed off her ice cream selection in her luxury California kitchen. Or in February when she urged people to visit Chinatown in San Francisco. ‘It’s fine,’ she said! Or perhaps she’s trying to get out of the corner she’s backed herself into by delaying additional help for small business. Either way, when a politician calls the president ‘weak’ in a national crisis, you have to wonder what kind of leadership the Democrats themselves are offering.”

According to Varney, during the debates from January to early March, talk about the virus was minimal and there was “no suggestion” of quarantine.

“Certainly no talk of stay-at-home restrictions,” he said.

Varney said Trump restricted travel to China in late January and then a week later, during a debate, China was mentioned on the topic of climate change. Then in the March 15 debate, he said, Bernie Sanders used the virus as a platform to discuss Medicare-for-All while Biden confused COVID-19 with the swine flu.

“Which he called N1H1 instead of its correct name H1N1,” Varney said. “When Mr. Biden was asked if he would call for a national lockdown, he said he would call a meeting. This is the candidate who now says Mr. Trump’s ‘delay’ cost lives!”

Varney said President Trump is laying down the guidelines to safely and efficiently get Americans back to work and is allowing the states to make the calls. But the Democrats, he said, are not helping at all.

“The Democrats are offering no leadership here,” he said. “They’re just sniping from the side-lines… The Democrats’ criticism does not advance our country’s well-being. It just takes shots at the leader who is actually leading.”

And Varney said the Democrats’ contempt for President Trump is a “risky strategy” as a way to win the upcoming election.

“Voters will be more inclined to ask just who dealt with the virus,” he said. “Who led us through it? Who really lead America?"