Varney: Bernie Sanders will lose support when failures in Vermont surface

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” ripped Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and the slow burn of his campaign support.

The New York Times said they will not endorse Sanders because he’s too old, which Varney said is too bad since the newspaper “calls the tune” for Democrats. Hillary Clinton also said that nobody likes Sanders and that he’s got nothing done.

“There's a slam,” Varney said. “It opened up the split that hurt the Democrats four years ago. Probably didn't do Hillary much good either.”

After the last Democratic debate, Varney said, the brawl between Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren regarding lying and sexism is still prevalent. According to Varney, Sanders must also apologize to Joe Biden for a surrogate who claimed he had a “big corruption problem.”

Varney said this all can be dismissed as “typical campaign back-biting” but, regardless, Sanders has a much bigger problem with policy. For three and a half years, Varney said, Sanders’ home state of Vermont struggled to get government health care to work.

“They gave up,” he said. “They couldn't figure out how to pay for it.”

Nonetheless, Varney said, Sanders is still putting Medicare for All at the center of his campaign. In a radio interview this week, Sanders was asked about the coincidence and managed to dismiss it saying, "Vermont’s a small state. It takes tough leadership to move forward.”

“Bernie has a fundamental problem,” Varney said. “You can't impose a revolution in health care for the whole country when you couldn't pull it off in your home state.”

Varney said when Warren’s plan was revealed, her support “took a hit” and Sanders’ will too when his failures are revealed.

“Hillary was right,” Varney said. “He’s got nothing done.”