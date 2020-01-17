Varney: Democrats on ‘wrong side’ of record-breaking history

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” compares the difference between Democrats in despair and the markets hitting all-time highs.

This week, Varney said, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated the continuation of impeachment and Elizabeth Warren “desperately” played the sexist card during Tuesday’s Democratic debate.

“[We have] a media that is collectively losing its mind at the thought of another four years of President Trump,” he said. “What a week.”

In opposition, the stock market continues to hit record highs, consumer spending remains strong and two international trade deals have been put into action: phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal was signed and USMCA passed through the Senate.

“Without putting too fine a point on it, the Democrats are on the negative side,” he said. “The markets, the economy and President Trump [are] on the positive side.”

Varney asked the question: “What did the democrats do this week to help everyday people conduct their lives?”

Pelosi handed out commemorative impeachment pens, Varney said, and the Democrats were all absent during the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal.

“They were on the other side of Capitol Hill, giggling at their impeachment ‘triumph,’” he said.

Varney said even USMCA was down-voted by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and leading presidential candidate Bernie sanders.

According to Varney, another week has gone by where the Democrats’ judgment is “clouded” by their “Trump hatred.”

“They can't get past it,” he said. “They keep looking back to Election Day 2016 and they're not over it. Their vision of the future is tax the rich, spend trillions and let’s get back to the good old Obama days!”

But this Friday, Varney said, trade deals with our top trading partners and $13 trillion from the stock market will boost the economy and the wealth of the nation.

“You've been watching history,” he said. “The Democrats are on the wrong side of it.”