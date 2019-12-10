Varney: It’s 'un-American' for Democrats to shame success in business

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” asks the question: Why are Democrats expected to apologize for success, especially in business?

“I guess it’s the current fashion to shame people who've had the nerve to make something of themselves,” Varney said. “You know, display some drive and ambition!”

Varney said Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the latest “target” of this shaming. For three years, Buttigieg worked for McKinsey — a “powerful and respected” business consulting firm, according to Varney, which aims to make companies more “efficient and profitable.”

“Horrors!” he said. “A Democrat candidate for the presidency actually helped capitalists?”

Senator Elizabeth Warren nicknamed Buttigieg “Wall Street Pete” and demands the names of companies he’s worked with, Varney said.

“She's clearly embarrassed by the revelation that she made nearly $2 million helping big corporations when she was a Harvard professor,” he said. “Socialists must never be associated with successful private enterprise.”

Varney said while growing up in socialist England, he experienced this capitalist condemning first hand.

“The socialists would foam at the mouth blasting the terrible unfairness of success,” he said. “They think capitalism is about exploitation, so if you're climbing the ladder, you're doing it on the backs of working people and you are a bad person.”

The same remains today in America, Varney said. As an example, he mentioned Senator Bernie Sanders’ “permanent outrage” and his unlikeliness to “crack a smile.”

And since Michael Bloomberg has entered the presidential race, with large success and lots of money, Varney said Sanders is, as usual, outraged.

Americans looked up to success before the socialists arrived, Varney said.

“It seems so un-American,” he said. “What I always liked about this great country is its get-up-and-go, its dynamism. The opportunity to get ahead.”

But Varney said this resentment towards capitalism won’t last.

“I simply can't believe that this country will ever be led by humorless, angry politicians who think we're wicked for doing well,” he said.