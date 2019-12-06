FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued Democrats, not Republicans, are the ones who appear to be rattled by their push to impeach President Trump, in his latest “My Take.”

“Moderate House Democrats are rattled. The speaker has put impeachment in front of USMCA, which would have helped all of us,” Varney said.

He noted Marc Thiessen’s Washington Post article suggesting Pelosi may have “signed a death warrant” for moderates in districts supportive of Trump.

At a CNN town hall, Pelosi said that “civilization itself is at stake,” according to Varney, who described the speaker’s statement as “perhaps a little over the top.”

Jonathan Turley, the law professor who opposed the impeachment case, said both his home and university have been inundated with threats, according to Varney.

“The left is unhinged,” he said.

The Washington Post joined in the “sheer over-the-top nonsense,” going after the First Lady for her choice of clothes in a Christmas special, he added.

“It’s almost funny, but it’s not. It’s a demonstration of the emotion that has fired the Trump haters for the last three years. Just wait until he wins another term,” Varney concluded.

