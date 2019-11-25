Varney: Democrats expect Americans to ignore prosperity

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued that Democrats expect the American people to ignore prosperity and vote for crushing taxes and “fantasy land” economics, in his latest “My Take.”

“Signs of prosperity are everywhere. The money is flowing, the economy is humming [and] people are spending. There’s a real good vibe out there. You can actually feel this prosperity which makes the lefts talking points weak.” Varney said.

This, he argued, makes the talking points offered by the left weak. The Democrats are telling the American people that families are working two to three jobs just to make ends meet, that the economy is not working for everyone, Varney said. In addition to this, we are being fed the line that there are only a few years left until climate change “gets us,” he added.

“They should get out more,” Varney said. They should be looking at the $127 million brought in by “Frozen II” on its opening weekend, the 60 million AirPods Apple is expected to sell this year, the sales gains of retailers like Walmart and Target, and the “stunning” performance of Amazon, he added.

Democrats expect Americans to ignore all of this, he said. To ignore full employment, rising wages, cheap gas, low mortgage rates, American-made streaming, and so on, he continued.

“Ignore it and impeach him. Ignore it all and vote for economy crushing tax hikes and the fantasy land economics of the Green New Deal. What a miserable view of America,” Varney said.

Varney argued that the ploys of the left is really just the “desperation” of people who have lost touch with everyday America.

“Quit the whining and worrying. It’s Thanksgiving week. We’re prosperous again. Time to celebrate, yes, celebrate a unique American holiday,” Varney concluded.

