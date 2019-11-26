Varney: Impeachment efforts will fail, Democrats should give up now

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “my take,” argued the impeachment effort seems to be falling apart.

Continue Reading Below

“Cracks in the impeachment wall? Sure looks like it,” he said.

According to Varney, some Democrats are wavering – like Rep. Brenda Lawrence, (D-Mich.), who vowed moving forward with impeachment was “egregious,” and then a month later “didn’t see the value” of removing Trump from office.

VARNEY: AMERICANS ARE SUFFERING FROM 'IMPEACHMENT FATIGUE'

“That is a reversal,” Varney said. “Why did she do a 180 in just a couple of weeks?”

Varney said the polls are telltale that Democrats have “failed to fire up the country.”

In Wisconsin, Varney said the middle ground is now supporting Trump. In a Marist poll, 50% of independents do not want Trump removed from office, he said.

VARNEY: IMPEACHMENT IS ALL VICIOUS POLITICS

“The writing is on the wall and Representative Lawrence has seen it,” Varney said. “The effort to take him out of the Oval Office is going to fail. So get off the train now and limit the damage.”

Varney pointed out that Rep. Lawrence is also a big Kamala Harris supporter. But if impeachment were to continue, he said, Senator Harris would be needed in the Senate come March, not on the campaign trail for the California primary.

“It’s [Harris’] home state,” Varney said. “She doesn't want to holed up in the United States Senate, wasting her time in a failing impeachment drive.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And Rep. Lawrence is from Michigan, Varney said, which is an industrial state.

“How do Michigan voters feel about removing from office the president who has helped restore prosperity to the nations' heartland?” he said. “This is the kind of judgment call a lot of moderates are going to have to make.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There are 31 House Democrats up from re-election, all from Trump-leaning districts, Varney said.

“No wonder some of them are getting cold feet about impeachment,” he said. “I'd like to see more.”