Varney: Americans are suffering from ‘impeachment fatigue’

American roads and bridges crumble, but the House Democrats’ push for impeachment just drags on, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued.

“The media circus has gathered, impeachment begins, and even on day one there’s impeachment fatigue,” Varney said on Wednesday.

For three years, the American people have heard the word impeachment ringing in their ears and now, as they are being asked to follow year-old comments made by obscure officials, those not solidly pro-Trump or solidly anti-Trump are bored, Varney added.

“Seriously, are you going to watch really closely when staff lawyers Daniel Goldman and Steve Castor question William Taylor and George Kent about a phone call to Ukraine?” Varney asked.

If the outcome were in doubt, Varney noted, there might be more interest, but there is little doubt. President Trump is not going to be removed from office. Two-thirds of the Senate will never vote to convict him.

“What the Democrats are trying to do is embarrass the president—to damage him politically right before the election,” Varney said.

In the meantime, the business of the House grinds to a halt. This means no trade deals with Mexico and Canada, no legislation on prescription drug prices, and Americans can forget about an infrastructure package, he said.

“Impeachment stops everything, so government is suspended because the left just hates the president,” Varney said. "But there’s no stopping [impeachment]."

Varney pointed to the irony in the fact that the stock market has reached record highs, the economy has expanded, jobs have been created for everyone, gas is cheap, inflation is low, mortgage rates are low, and the lowest paid are seeing their wages rise, but all the left has is impeachment.

They have no plan to grow the economy, no idea how to promote prosperity, only anger at success, Varney argued.

“[Now] try this, George Kent ‘believes’ there was a quid pro quo. He got that from Bill Taylor, who got it from Tim Morrison, who got it from Gordon Sondland, who just ‘presumed’ there was a quid pro quo. Got that?” Varney asked.

The American people have been bombarded by obscurity and now their eyes are glazing over.

“Impeachment fatigue… I got a bad case!” Varney added.

