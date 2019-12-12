Varney on impeachment efforts: Democrats must think we’re stupid

The tide is turning and President Trump, who has already been winning on the economy, is about to get a win on impeachment too, FOX Business' Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

Continue Reading Below

“After all those hearing and the ‘solemn’ filing of the impeachment charges, it’s the president who is gaining ground,” Varney said.

A BORIS JOHNSON UK WIN, TRUMP 2020 PRECURSOR

The Democrats believed that they could use a “parade of witnesses” to garner support for impeaching the president, but public opinion has instead turned against Democrats, he argued.

Trump has been accused of abuse of power for his withholding of military aid to Ukraine until it investigated Joe Biden, Varney said. He added that Ukrainians didn’t even know the aid was delayed and the country’s president said he was never asked for a quid pro quo arrangement.

WARREN’S WEALTH WOULD RAISE $1 TRILLION LESS THAN SHE PROJECTED, STUDY FINDS

The second impeachment charge is that Trump obstructed Congress by blocking administration officials from appearing at congressional hearings—despite the Justice Department saying the president’s immediate advisors are “absolutely immune” from the congressional testimony process, according to Varney.

“Democrats must think we’re stupid. We’re not. We know legalistic, political infighting when we see it. We can see this whole mess is a total waste of time and money and we know it’s the result of pure hatred of the president, no matter what Speaker Pelosi says,” Varney said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Cracks are appearing. Not all house Democrats are going along with impeachment, despite “arm twisting and flat out bribery,” he argued. To take down the president months before an election, the Democrats need unity—and even some Republican support—but they don’t have it and are not going to get it, Varney continued.

“The president is already winning on the economy. The Democrats are about to give him a win on impeachment too. The tide is turning,” he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS