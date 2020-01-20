Varney: US isn't perfect, but no reason to condemn it

In the media and the salons of the swamp, “self-flagellation” seems to have become an American characteristic, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“Sure, America isn’t perfect, but just because everything isn’t absolutely wonderful for everyone, there’s no reason to condemn, constantly, the whole enchilada,” Varney said.

He asked why Americans — including himself — have become so self-critical, adding that they always believe they are doing the wrong thing or thinking the wrong thoughts.

“I became a citizen — I became an American — precisely because I believe America is fundamentally good. Our constitution assures fair play and freedom. And I, like all of us, live in liberty. We are inclusive,” he said.

Asserting his position, he cited the fact that he, a man born abroad, has hosted a successful news show in the United States for 10 years. How could this be if America is so nasty and “jam-packed with deplorables” he asked?

“Where else in the world can someone with a foreign accent go on national television and tell people what’s going on in their society?”

Varney has had the advantage of speaking English, of being educated — on someone else’s dime — and of coming from a country with a long-standing alliance with the United States, he argued.

“I have felt the warm embrace of this generous and welcoming country. For 10 years we have, as they say, accentuated the positive and we are at the point where there’s a lot to celebrate. Prosperity has returned, our freedoms are still with us and you, our viewers, have stayed with us. Thank you, everyone. I am very grateful,” Varney concluded.

