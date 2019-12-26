Trump economy helps family gardening business grow

Anyone who gardens knows how many tools you need to keep everything thriving.

Robert Thorsen was tired of going back and forth, getting different tools, so he built a prototype tool holder out of cardboard and duct tape.

"He brought it to his five kids, and we all thought it was a genius idea," Mollie Thorsen, his daughter and co-founder of Little Burros, told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. "So, we did our research, and we got some engineers, and we went into production here."

And so Little Burros was born, and the family business has since been recognized at the White House, attending many Made in America events at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"It's a great honor to be chosen to represent the state of Virginia, and we met Mike Pence," Robert Thorsen said during an interview on "Mornings With Maria." "We met a number of the cabinet secretaries and introduced him to our product, and they were excited that we were making it in America."

Mollie Thorsen said those events really opened some doors for them.

"We're on Walmart.com, and we're going to be in Sam's Clubs in 2020," Mollie Thorsen said. "And they have a phenomenal platform for Made in America products."

The Thorsens credit not only Trump's push for products to be made domestically but also his economic policies.

"A good economy is good for everyone," Mollie Thorsen said. "We're so happy to be able to benefit from that, and as an American-made company, any growth in the home-improvement section is going to help us."

Robert Thorsen called it "the best economy in my lifetime."

"I'm in my 60s, so this is the time if you're going to introduce a new project, this is the time to do it," he said, adding that it's a "good time to be in manufacturing in America."

