Trump slams ‘mini Mike Bloomberg' over 2020 campaign ads, calling it ‘vanity project’

President Trump on Friday complained about Michael Bloomberg’s astronomical spending in the Democratic presidential primary, accusing the former New York City mayor of airing intentionally false ads about the administration’s record.

Continue Reading Below

“Mini Mike Bloomberg ads are purposely wrong - A vanity project for him to get into the game,” Trump wrote in a morning tweet. “Nobody in many years has done for the USA what I have done for the USA, including the greatest economy in history, rebuilding our military, biggest ever tax & regulation cuts, & 2nd A!”

Bloomberg offered a quick response, calling Trump the "expert on vanity projects" and knocking the president's accomplishments as: a "big tax cut for people who didn't need it, a complete surrender to the gun lobby, a total rollback of environmental protections, a broken promise to protect pre-existing conditions."

In an earlier message to Bloomberg, Trump accused him of avoiding the Democratic debates for fear of embarrassing himself on stage because he is a "terrible debater and speaker."

Bloomberg is using his vast fortune to power his unorthodox campaign and does not intend to accept donations, meaning he is unable to appear in the debates due to the Democratic National Committee's qualifying rules, which require a candidate to ascertain a number of individual campaign donors.

"I want to debate, but I don't qualify because I've never taken a penny in contributions from anyone," Bloomberg said in response. "Not even a 'very small loan' of a million dollars."

He was referring to Trump's comments in 2015 while he was campaigning for president that he launched his business career with a "small loan of a million dollars" from his father.

So far, Bloomberg has dropped an astonishing $225 million on his campaign, according to ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics, plastering airwaves across the country with 2020 ads, including some that attack Trump and Republicans for dismantling the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

One such ad highlights the rise of uninsured Americans under Trump. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans without health insurance rose in 2018 for the first time in a decade. (In 2018, 8.5 percent of the population, or about 27.5 million people, did not have health insurance at any point. That’s almost a 2 million increase from 2017, when 7.9 percent of the population, or about 25.6 million people, were uninsured.)

Bloomberg has suggested he’s willing to go as high as $1 billion to unseat Trump in the November election, and said he intends to mobilize the unprecedented scope of his well-financed operation to support the nominee, no matter if it’s someone like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders, despite their starkly different policy agendas. All told, Bloomberg’s campaign totals more than 1,000 staffers, with 700 people spread out across 33 states.