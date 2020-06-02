Varney: It's time for some serious questioning of liberal politics

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that the effects of rioting and coronavirus lockdowns raises questions about Democratic leadership.

“Why is it that the worst effects of the lockdown and the worst rioting took place in cities and states that have been run largely by Democrats?” Varney asked. “I think it's time for some serious questioning of liberal politics.”

For years, Varney said, few Republicans have been elected in blue states like California, New York, and Illinois, where employers were pinned as the "bad guy" and "profit was always looked down on."

"If you're successful, you were just a winner of life's lottery. As Sen. Warren famously said: ‘You didn't build that.’ It was always all government, all the time. It's always about victims," he said. "This is why so many Democrat-run places are broke. Illinois. New Jersey. Crippled by government. Worker pension obligations. Years ago, Democrats pandered to municipal workers so they could get elected.”

In New York City, Varney said, Mayor Bill de Blasio also pandered to anti-police sentiment during his election campaign.

“Look how that turned out!” Varney said. “Now they want red states to bail them out!”

Varney believes this is leading “successful people” to leave blue states in high numbers.

“They get no respect. All they get is disdain and high taxes. They take their money and their talent elsewhere,” he said. “So when crisis strikes, these states flounder. Lockdowns stay in place much longer than in red states: they don't care about business. They don't care about the economy. They think they'll get votes by hating Trump. And when riots strike, same story: instead of restoring order and saving downtowns, they blame the president and watch businesses burn!”

Varney doesn’t believe we’ll see major changes anytime soon.

“But when decades of liberal policies fail so obviously, perhaps the people of New York, California, Illinois, Connecticut and New Jersey may start to take another look at what brought them to such dire straits,” he said.

