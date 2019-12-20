Varney: Judgement day coming for Pelosi, Democrats

America has been put through an agonizing impeachment process because Speaker Pelosi wanted to bring down the president, now judgment will be turned on her, FOX Business’ Stuart Varney argued in his latest “My Take.”

“Speaker Pelosi has turned impeachment into a face. She will not send the articles of impeachment to the Senate and this morning, we have a Harvard Law professor—a Democrat—who says the President has therefore not actually been impeached. Noah Feldman was a witness for the Democrats. If it wasn’t so pathetic, it would be funny,” Varney said.

Pelosi was “railroaded” into impeaching President Trump by the far left of her party, a group of Trump-hating Democrats known as “the squad,” Varney argued.

She then handed over the process to the “coastal elite squad” of Adam Schiff from Los Angeles and Jerrold Nadler from New York City, he said.

“Bad move. Middle America doesn’t like being lectured by the elites,” Varney added.

Despite accusing President Trump of the poll-tested charge of bribery, the finalized impeachment has no mention of bribery or any high crime or misdemeanor, according to Varney.

Now, after the vote has been taken and some Democrats jumping ship—one actually switching parties—Pelosi is deliberately delaying the process, he argued.

“Democrats have spent an enormous amount of money on this. They’ve wasted months of congressional time and what have we got? Noah Feldman says he hasn’t actually been impeached. The House is off for the holidays and won’t be back until next year. Impeachment is in limbo,” Varney said.

After putting America through all of this for her desire to bring down Trump, the judgment passed on Pelosi will not be kind, Varney argued.

“Speaker Pelosi and her party will be held accountable for what has become an embarrassing mess,” he concluded.

