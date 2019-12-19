Trump campaign bags $5M on impeachment day: manager

The Trump campaign raised $5 million on the day House Democrats voted to impeach the president on two counts, according to campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Continue Reading Below

"Incredible fundraising numbers!" Parscale tweeted. "[Trump] has raised over [$5 million] (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi's impeachment hoax!"

As House members voted on articles of impeachment, President Trump held a rally Wednesday at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan, that drew thousands of supporters.

TRUMP’S ECONOMY HAS US CONSUMERS BRIMMING WITH CONFIDENCE AMID GLOBAL GLOOM

The Republican National Committee (RNC) also released record fundraising numbers Wednesday, raking in $20.6 million during the month of November alone, according to Federal Election Commission data obtained by Fox News.

The party has the most cash-on-hand that it's had since 2012, the RNC told Fox News.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WEIGHS PLANS TO REDUCE STUDENT DEBT

"Democrat's baseless impeachment charade has only served to bolster our base and attract more voters to our cause and the result is another record-breaking fundraising month," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

"President Trump's policies made historic progress this month as well, with USMCA clearing another legislative hurdle, paid-family leave secured for federal employees, and 266,000 jobs added to the economy — all while Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment sham droned on," she said, adding that "voters will make their voices heard by re-electing President Trump and voting for Republicans up and down the ballot in 2020."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS