Varney on 2020 presidential election state of play

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” discussed the state of play for the 2020 presidential election.

“Sen. Amy Klobuchar has dropped out of the contest to be Joe Biden's running mate,” Varney said. “She thinks he should choose a woman of color. That means the Democrats are still firmly attached to identity politics. Race and gender will determine Mr. Biden's pick. He is making sure that a black woman is very well positioned to, eventually, occupy the Oval Office.”

Like Hillary Clinton, Varney said, Biden is trying to appeal to voters based on the Democrat ticket, instead of policies.

“At the moment, the polls show this is a winning strategy," Varney said. "Even without giving a press conference in 11 weeks, and making a series of gaffes, he has a strong polling lead.”

Varney noted that there is also a vast enthusiasm gap in Trump's favor.

“The newly released Fox Poll shows 31 percent are motivated to vote for Mr. Biden by enthusiasm for their candidate. It’s double that-- 62 percent for the president,” Varney said.

Varney said the enthusiasm for Trump will be on display during his upcoming rally.

“Mr. Trump has clearly satisfied his base. We'll see that tomorrow when he holds his first big rally in months. The base will be out in force,” he said. “They're already lining up. He will fill the 18,000 seat stadium in Tulsa and there'll be thousands outside too... Joe Biden can't bring in the crowds. Mr. Trump can.”

Varney believes that Trump running on an enthusiastic base and a "strengthening" economy is a “powerful combination.”

“Mr. Biden is running on identity and the left's intense dislike of this president. This is not a forecast of who wins in November. It’s the current state of play,” Varney said. “It reminds me very much of 2016, when Hillary ran on who she was, and Donald Trump ran on what he would do. 137 days to the election.”

