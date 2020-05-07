Varney: Coronavirus lockdown 'defiance' is in the air

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues governors will face difficulties extending coronavirus lockdowns as defiance grows.

“America is getting restless. It’s not 1776, but a revolt is breaking out all over,” Varney said. “Simply put, when the authorities insist that businesses stay closed, some are opening up. It’s defiance. And it’s spreading to some unlikely places.”

One of those places, Varney said, is northern California, populated by “deep blue, coastal elite.”

“In the Napa area, several businesses have reopened. They include an art gallery, which had 60 people come through on Monday when it illegally reopened,” Varney said. “The authorities are ‘weighing options’ on what to do about it. Well, what are they going to do? Force 'em to close, and go bankrupt?”

Varney questioned whether a Texas judge is having second thoughts after sending Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther to jail for seven days because she opened her business and refused to apologize.

“A GoFundMe account for her raised $500,000 in 24 hours,” Varney said. “She will be in a virus-infected jail on Mother’s Day! She is the poster child for revolt.”

Varney also noted that Memorial Day is coming and questioned whether authorities will bankrupt summer businesses.

“If they can't open, they're done,” he said.

Varney believes governors are facing a difficult challenge, pointing to New Jersey.

“The car dealers want to reopen by appointment, wearing masks and keeping distance. The governor has said 'no',” Varney said. “How do you justify that? In fact, Gov. Murphy has extended the lockdown through June 5.”

Varney also pointed to New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said 66 percent of virus cases are in people who have obeyed the rules and stayed home.

“It begs the question: What extra risk do New Yorkers take if they keep distance, wear masks and get a haircut by appointment?” he asked.

Varney noted that President Trump has said we are “going to have a problem” if we don’t get America open again.

“Defiance is in the air and it can only gather momentum,” he said.

