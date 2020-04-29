Varney: Public officials should obey coronavirus rules

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that it’s becoming more difficult to keep Americans under coronavirus lockdown, but it doesn't help when public officials disregard their own rules.

Varney pointed to two recent events as examples of how difficult it is to enforce lockdown rules.

The first, Varney said, was the fly-over by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels in New York City and Philadephia.

VARNEY: AMERICANS GETTING CORONAVIRUS 'QUARANTINE FATIGUE'

“They weren’t the problem," he said. "It was the crowds who lined the streets, some without masks, and many ignoring the social distance rules. Tough call for the police. The crowds gathered all over the place, stretched out for miles. In this situation, enforcing the rules is very difficult. If not impossible. Does that mean no more fly-overs? No more fireworks display?”

Varney said the second event was a funeral Tuesday night for an Orthodox rabbi who died from coronavirus.

“Hundreds of people gathered in Brooklyn. They were close together. The police broke it up!” he said.

Varney noted that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio put himself in a tight spot after issuing sharply worded tweets.

“He’s put himself in a difficult position,” Varney said. “What happens this weekend if the weather is good and New Yorkers pour out of their homes and gather in crowds, get too close in Central Park?”

Varney said this social distance enforcement problem is appearing all over the U.S.

“Across the country, businesses are reopening. The restraints are coming off,” he said. “As we’ve said all week, cabin fever is meeting spring and we’re getting out and about.”

VARNEY: AMERICANS PROTESTING ‘DRACONIAN’ CORONAVIRUS STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS

But Varney questioned whether Americans can enjoy spring responsibly during the pandemic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We’d better because a spike in new cases would mean a second wave, and perhaps a new and more crippling lock-down. Nobody wants that!” he said. "Surely, the answer is: Wash your hands. Wear a mask and keep your distance. That minimizes risk. And if you’re still worried, then stay home."

Varney also pointed out that even public officials should obey the rules.

“It doesn’t help when public officials ignore their own rules. Like Mike Pence at the Mayo Clinic Tuesday. He should have worn a mask but he didn't" he said. “We should all obey the rules. Coming out of this, we can have our cake and eat it too!”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE