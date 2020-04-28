Varney: Americans getting coronavirus 'quarantine fatigue'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues Americans have cabin fever and governors are having a hard time keeping people on lockdown amid the coronavirus.

“Lockdown 300 million Americans, tell them they should not leave the house, that they should not mingle, and that they should keep it up for weeks on end, and you’ll end up with ‘quarantine fatigue,’” Varney said.

Varney noted that data from the University of Maryland, who tracked movements during the coronavirus, showed 47 states saw an increase of residents getting out of the house.

“The research shows that the number and frequency of the trips we take, and the distance we travel, has increased recently,” he said. “Crowded beaches in California. A lot of people strolling in New York City parks. Dr. Lei Zhang who conducted the research, says, we are ‘restless’”.

Varney believes as the weather begins to improve, Americans may become even more eager to get outdoors.

“There’s blossoms on the trees. The grass has turned green. You’ve heard of spring fever? It’s alive and well and has arrived in America!” he said. “Friday is May 1, May Day, traditionally an outdoor day. If you’ve spent weeks inside, perhaps with your energetic children, you’re climbing the walls to get out!”

Varney believes governors around the country are struggling to keep lockdowns going. In Illinois, Varney said, a judge overturned Gov. Pritzker’s demand to extend the stay-at-home order. In California, Gov. Newsom threatened citations to beachgoers breaking the rules. And in Michigan, lawmakers say Gov. Whitmer exceeded her authority with strict measures.

Varney said the combination of cabin fever, spring fever and the need to earn a paycheck will lead the floodgates to open.

“Some polls show majority support for continuing the lockdown,” he said. “Dr. Zhang’s research shows we’re not obeying the rules like we used to. Given the spring weather and ongoing economic hardship, the get-out-of-the-house trend is about to take off.”

