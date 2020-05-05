Varney: Trump's coronavirus response makes Democrats nervous

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues President Trump's evolving coronavirus leadership style is getting a ton of voter approval and making Democrats nervous.

“President Trump leads the nation's virus response. He has from the very beginning,” Varney said. “But his leadership style is now changing.”

For weeks, Varney said Trump has dominated the news with daily briefings, taking questions and featuring the medical response team.

“This was a national crisis and he was clearly in charge,” Varney said. “The hostile media had little impact outside their own echo chambers. The president's approval rating in the Gallup poll went up to a record high! But he was in the White House, organizing his team's response as the virus hit us.”

Varney believes the president's leadership style has shifted as America has moved from lockdown mode to reopening mode.

“The daily briefings are winding down,” Varney said. “Now, he's holding meetings and conference calls with state governors and executives from a variety of industries.”

Trump heads to Arizona Tuesday, Varney said, to inspect a Honeywell plant that is producing face masks.

“It’s his first trip outside Washington since he visited a hospital ship. He's out and about, urging on the recovery.” Varney said. "Very different from a White House bound president figuring out treatments and lockdown schedules.”

With six months to go, Varney believes this is significant for the upcoming presidential election. Democrat leadership, he said, is not at the forefront of the reopening.

“The left and their media allies are nervous. The election is six months away and the president's handling of the crisis is getting a lot of voter approval,” he said. “Joe Biden is still stuck in his house, fighting a sex assault allegation. Nancy Pelosi refuses to bring the House back to Washington. And Senator Schumer complains about the risks of going back to D.C.”

Varney added that "some things never change."

“The president leads. The left stalls. The media whines!” he said.

